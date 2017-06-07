Edward Waters releases 2017 football schedule

(Photo: Lang, Alyssa, WTLV)

Jacksonville, FL --- Edward Waters College released their 2017 football schedule on Wednesday.

In a change this year, the Tigers will move to the 20 team Mi-South Conference, which is the largest in the country. EWC will be a football only member, with a nine game conference schedule, and two non conference games.

The 2017 schedule starts on the road in McKenzie, Tennessee as the Tigers will face new Mid-South Conference opponent Bethel University on August 26th at 1:30pm for the first ever meeting between the two teams.

