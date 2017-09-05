DCPS high school Friday football games moved to Thursday

Duval County Public Schools has rescheduled its Friday high school football games to Thursday.

First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter tweeted out the new times of the football games:

Duval County high school football games this week being moved from Friday to Thursday. #Teamsideline pic.twitter.com/MQy6kP7WdD — Chris Porter (@ChrisPorterFCN) September 6, 2017

At this time, Westside at Ridgeview and Ribault at Baker County have not announced game times.

