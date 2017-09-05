WTLV
Close

DCPS high school Friday football games moved to Thursday

First Coast News , WTLV 10:49 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

Duval County Public Schools has rescheduled its Friday high school football games to Thursday.

First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter tweeted out the new times of the football games:

At this time, Westside at Ridgeview and Ribault at Baker County have not announced game times.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories