PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 15: Jason Day of Australia celebrates with son Dash, wife Ellie and daughter Lucy after winning during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass on May 15, 2016.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. -- The best field in golf was no match for Jason Day at The Players Championship.

Day caused only a little drama Sunday in what otherwise felt more like another coronation for the 28-year-old Australian. He led by at least two shots the entire round, played bogey-free again on the back nine at the TPC Sawgrass and closed with a 1-under 71 to win golf's richest tournament.

Along the way, he put a stamp on his No. 1 ranking.

Day won for the seventh time in the last 10 months, titles that include a major, a World Golf Championship and a pair of FedEx Cup playoff events. He became the first wire-to-wire winner in 16 years at Sawgrass.

He won by four shots over Kevin Chappell.

"I just wanted to win this so bad… I’m very motivated to stay at No. 1. This definitely gives me that extension on the gap between 1 and 2 and I’m very pleased with how everything has been progressing this year. But the year’s not over, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year," said Day.

Peter Jacobsen said of Day, "You’ve got to build some scar tissue if you’re going to be a great player, a Hall-of-Fame player. It doesn’t always come easy… I’m pretty impressed with his resiliency. He’s seemed to take the punches that everyone has thrown at him, and he’s handled it.”

“I was really nervous on the front side and it showed. And then coming and playing the way I did on the back side, just really bearing down and knuckling down… I’m going to hold this memory for a long time," said Day of winning.

