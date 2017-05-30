Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll arrested for DWI

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested by Dallas Police for a DWI early Monday morning.

Dallas police said an officer pulled Carroll over for a traffic violation in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood.

A "welcome to Dallas party" was being thrown for Carroll at Sidebar in Uptown, according to social media posts. Sidebar is about a half-mile from Carroll's arrest location, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was coming from that party.

See y'all in a few, Dallas Cowboys booking left & right 🙌🏼🎉🍾👈🏼 #SoldOutSundaze A post shared by ashley (@a_nicole) on May 28, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, Carroll posted bond at 2:45 p.m. Monday and was released.

Carroll spent his last three seasons with the Cowboys NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles before signing with Dallas this offseason. He played four years in Miami from 2010-2013.

The seven-year NFL veteran has seven career interceptions, including two last year with the Eagles. Carroll started 11 games last year, missing the final five due to a broken ankle.

