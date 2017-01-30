Connecting the Dots: Six free agents that have a history with the Jaguars front office

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 29: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the AFC intercepts the ball in the endzone as Odell Beckham Jr #13 of the NFC defends in the first half during the NFL Pro Bowl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2017 Getty Images)

NFL free agency is still more than a month away.

However, with just two teams still focused on their current campaigns, 30 franchises are already planning for the future.

Understandably, speculation is already mounting for the free agency period. With several staff shake ups around the league, fans are already wondering if new coaches and executives will reunite with their former players.

For the Jaguars, the addition of Executive Vice President Tom Coughlin and the promotion of new head coach Doug Marrone could lead to a few new reunions in Jacksonville.

Below are six impending free agents who have ties to the Jaguars front office and could fit into the Jaguars' plans moving forward:

JASON PIERRE-PAUL

Position: Defensive End

Current Team: New York Giants

Height/Weight: 6-5, 278 lbs.

Experience: 6 seasons

Link to Jaguars Staff: Pierre-Paul was drafted by Coughlin in New York and played for him from 2010-2015.

How He'd Fit: Pierre-Paul was a first round pick of the Giants in 2010. In his five seasons under Coughlin's leadership, Pierre-Paul produced 43 sacks and 8 forced fumbles. He also won a Super Bowl with the Giants.

Pierre-Paul remains a strong pass rusher. Last season, he scored seven sacks, which would have been good for second on the Jaguars last season. He would serve as a proven bookend for Yannick Ngakoue and allow Dante Fowler to move around the lineup to match his strengths. Pierre-Paul is due for a big pay day and the Jaguars could foot the bill.

JAHRI EVANS

Position: Guard

Current Team: New Orleans Saints

Height/Weight: 6-4, 318 lbs.

Experience: 11 seasons

Link to Jaguars Staff: Evans played for Marrone with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2008.

How He'd Fit: Evans has started 153 games for the Saints over the last 11 seasons. The 33-year-old would go against the grain of general manager Dave Caldwell's history of signing only young free agents, but he is clearly a proven presence at left guard. The Jaguars need to improve their offensive line and Evans knows what Marrone expects from his linemen. Perhaps, in a rough year for the offensive linemen in the draft and free agency, Evans could serve as a band-aid.

RYAN NASSIB

Position: Quarterback

Current Team: New York Giants

Height/Weight: 6-2, 223 lbs.

Experience: 4 seasons

Link to Jaguars Staff: Nassib played for Marrone and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at Syracuse. He was drafted by Coughlin in New York and played for him for three seasons.

How He'd Fit: The Jaguars have said that Blake Bortles is their quarterback. However, they haven't given Chad Henne or Brandon Allen any public reinforcement. Coughlin and Marrone have preached competition in their previous stops and Nassib would be a cheap competitor for Bortles or Henne for one of the top two roles. Nassib thrived under Hackett at Syracuse and he could look to reunite in Jacksonville. It would be an intriguing add and may lead to Bortles being pushed in training camp.

CORBIN BRYANT

Position: Nose Tackle

Current Team: Buffalo Bills

Height/Weight: 6-4, 300 lbs.

Experience: 4 seasons

Link to Jaguars Staff: Bryant played for Marrone with the Bills from 2013-2014. He was also coached by new assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich in Buffalo.

How He'd Fit: The Jaguars may lose out on Tyson Alualu and/or Abry Jones in free agency, so they may need to replenish the defensive tackle depth in the off-seaosn. Bryant is a rotational nose tackle with ties to Marrone and assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich. Bryant could be a spot-filler for the Jaguars, serving as a veteran presence on a young defense.

MARK HERZLICH

Position: Linebacker

Current Team: New York Giants

Height/Weight: 6-4, 246 lbs.

Experience: 6 seasons

Link to Jaguars Staff: Herzlich was signed by Coughlin as an undrafted free agent with Giants. He played for Coughlin and defensive backs coach (then defensive coordinator) Perry Fewell during his first few seasons in the league.

How He'd Fit: Coughlin took a chance on Herzlich as an undrafted free agent in 2011. The young linebacker had overcome a form of bone cancer, which stunted his college career. Herzlich has thrived in New York over the last few seasons as a special teams player. He has also served as a backup SAM linebacker for New York.

The Jaguars badly need to improve special teams and Herzlich might do the trick. He also fits the mold of the OTTO/SAM linebacker position that the Jaguars have employed over the last few years. Defensive coordinator Todd Wash may stick with that scheme and could use some leaders on that side of the ball. Herzlich has won a Super Bowl and a lot of experience in the game's third phase.

STEPHONE GILMORE

Position: Cornerback

Current Team: Buffalo Bills

Height/Weight: 6-0, 190 lbs.

Experience: 5 seasons

Link to Jaguars Staff: Gilmore played for Marrone with the Bills from 2013-2014.

How He'd Fit: Gilmore is a former Top-10 draft pick who has been a turnover-creating machine in the NFL. In five seasons with the Bills, he has collected 14 interceptions and produced 4 forced fumbles. Gilmore's ability to create turnovers would be a nice upgrade for the Jaguars' secondary opposite rising star Jalen Ramsey.

Gilmore is a proven commodity, who played in 25 games (23 starts) under Marrone during the head coach's two-year tenure in Buffalo. Gilmore will command a heavy deal, but the Jaguars have plenty of cap space. If the Jaguars pass on re-signing Prince Amukamara, Gilmore would not only be a smart replacement, but an actual upgrade as well.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

