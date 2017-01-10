Alabama fan punches out TV after Clemson win

Screenshot from YouTube (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

An Alabama Crimson Tide fan was pretty upset when the Clemson Tigers scored the game-winning touchdown in with one second left in the National Championship Game Monday night.

He decided to take it out on his TV.



And a camera was rolling. The video was posted on YouTube, but shortly after it started being spread across social media, the user took it down.

Fortunately, someone already grabbed the video and posted it to Twitter (Warning: Graphic language).

Bama fan gives a solid right cross to his TV after Clemson's game winning TD @bustedcoverage pic.twitter.com/SpsQwdn76b — Busted College (@BustedCollege) January 10, 2017

And in case that video gets taken down, here's a synopsis of what happened.



The fan repeatedly says "You ain't (expletive)" before the ball is snapped.

DeShaun Watson hits Hunter Renfrow in the end zone with :01 left, putting Clemson up for good.



Fan punches TV. TV screen goes all wonky.



We presume the post-video highlighs involved a trip to Best Buy to get a new TV.