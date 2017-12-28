TaxSlayer Bowl: Events, parking and more

(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Foldy, 2016 Getty Images)

This year's TaxSlayer Bowl could feature last year's Heisman Trophy winner.

This year, the annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade is in the evening after the Taxslayer Bowl, with the parade starting at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on December 30.

EVENTS:

Louisville Pep Rally

Date: Friday, December 29, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Jacksonville Landing

Cost: Free

Mississippi State Pep Rally

Date: Friday, December 29, 2017

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Jacksonville Landing

Cost: Free

Touchdown Party

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2017

Time: 10:00a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Daily's Place Plaza

2017 TaxSlayer Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2017

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: EverBank Field

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2017

Time: 7:30

Location: Jacksonville Landing

Cost: Free

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

For Boat Registration email Alex McGarity at alexm@taxslayerbowl.com

VyStar New Year’s Eve 5k Run

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Downtown Jacksonville

TICKETS:

Ticket Prices

Club Seats: $125 | Lower Bowl Seats: $85

SEC Team (Home): West Side | ACC/Big10/Notre Dame Team (Away): East Side

PARKING:

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront

225 E Coastline Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

(904) 588-1234

The Official Headquarters Hotel of the TaxSlayer Bowl

Reserve your rooms now for the TaxSlayer Bowl—stay at the host hotel and closest property to Everbank Field—Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. With spacious guest rooms – many with breathtaking river views, complimentary 24 hour StayFit by Hyatt fitness center, outdoor rooftop pool, restaurant, lobby bar and sports bar you’re sure to enjoy your stay.

Omni Amelia Island Plantation

39 Beach Lagoon Rd, Amelia Island, FL 32034

(904) 261-6161

Nestled at the tip of a barrier island just off the Northeast Florida coast, this AAA Four Diamond oceanfront Florida resort features luxurious accommodations, family-friendly activities, grand on-site meeting spaces, and endless dining options. Relax on the largest multi-tiered pool deck in Northeast Florida, stroll down 3.5 miles of pristine beach, or spend an afternoon kayaking through preserved marshlands-just some of the activities available to our guests.

WHERE TO EAT:

STADIUM POLICIES:

Clear Bag Policy

To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into EverBank Field, the TaxSlayer Bowl will limit the size and type of bag that may be brought into the stadium. We strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bags, but outline what is permissible. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” *Clear Bags available at all Fan Information Booths (Jacksonville International Airport, Omni Hotel Downtown, Lexington Jax Riverfront, DoubleTree Jax Riverfront, Jacksonville Landing, Sawgrass Marriott) and Will Call locations.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

There are no provisions to check items at the gates or in the stadium. Fans will be asked to either take prohibited items back to their car, or dispose of prohibited items at the entrance of the stadium. The TaxSlayer Bowl and the stadium are NOT responsible for items left behind, lost, stolen, or damaged. Possession of prohibited items is grounds for ejection from the stadium. Game tickets will be forfeited.

Walk-Through Metal Detectors at Gates

TRANSPORTATION:

Parking Passes in all lots of EverBank Field are available for $30 per pass.

Parking will be shipped if purchased before December 15, 2017. All orders placed after December 15 must be picked up at Will Call on December 29th or 30th at EverBank Field. Parking will call WILL NOT be available on game day.

$30 Cash Lots will be available on game day, as announced closer to the game.

Stadium Lots will open at 7AM on game day. Tailgating is not only allowed but encouraged!

TaxSlayer Bowl Stadium Shuttle Service

Saturday, December 30 (Taxslayer Bowl game) – 9 a.m. – one hour after game end

Downtown Lots

Convention Center Lot: 1005 Forsyth St.

Kings Avenue Parking Garage: 1003 Kings Ave.

The Landing (load on Hogan St across from the Landing)

Note: the Marbon Lot in Mandarin is not available for the TaxSlayer Bowl

Suburban Lots

Beaches: Wingate Park, 277 Penman Road S., Jacksonville Beach

Southside: 7020 Philips Highway (at J. Turner Butler Blvd)

Fares

Downtown Shuttles – $7

Suburban Lots – $12

Jacksonville Skyway

FREE to ride – multiple stops in downtown and San Marco

Hours

Friday, 12/30: 6am – 2am

Saturday, 12/31: 8am – 3am

