Gators, Seminoles, to kick off season on ABC 25

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 26: Austin Appleby #12 of the Florida Gators passes against the Florida State Seminoles in the fourth quarter of the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2016 Getty Images)

The two biggest games in college football's opening weekend just happen to involve the First Coast's two favorite teams. Both games will be live on ABC 25 on September 2.

The afternoon kicks off with the defending SEC East Champion Florida Gators taking on Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Then at 8 p.m., national championship contender Florida State takes on defending SEC champion Alabama. The game will be the first college football matchup to be played in Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FSU and Alabama are both expected to ranked in the top five in all of the major polls.

“This will possibly be the biggest opening weekend in the history of college football.” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president.

ESPN also announced that the Miami at Florida State game on September 16 will also air nationally on ABC. Kickoff for that game in Tallahassee is slated for 8 p.m.

© 2017 WTLV-TV