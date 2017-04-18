NCAA March Madness returning to Jacksonville

Jacksonville lasted hosted the tournament in 2015. PHOTO: Jacksonville Sports Council/Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- March Madness will make a return visit to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in 2019, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

The arena will host games in the First and Second round of the NCAA tournament on March 19 and 21 that year. Eight teams will compete in Jacksonville as part of the 68-team tournament.

Jacksonville last hosted NCAA basketball tournament games in March 2015. The University of Florida mens team played three games at the arena this past season and the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament was held there in 2016.

The city will also host NCAA Division One track and field preliminary competition in May of 2019 at Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida. Hodges will also host the same competition in 2021.

