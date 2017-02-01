WTLV
Signing Day: Georgia Bulldogs announce 2017 recruits

First Coast News , WTLV 8:24 AM. EST February 01, 2017

The Georgia Bulldogs are making the most of National Signing Day.

Kirby Smart's crew has announced the newest members of the Gators Nation.

Below are the football team's new recruits:

RB D'Andre Swift - Philadelphia, Penn. 

WR Mark Webb - Philadelphia, Penn. 

DB William Poole III - Atlanta, GA 

OL Andrew Thomas - Lithonia, GA 

WR Trey Blount III - Atlanta, GA 

DB Tray Bishop - Dawson, GA 

We will continue to update this list throughout the day. Stay tuned to First Coast News for the latest on National Signing Day.

UF SIGNING DAY

FSU SIGNING DAY

 

LOCAL SIGNING DAY

