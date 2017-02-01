Signing Day: FSU Seminoles announce 2017 recruits

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Florida State helmet during the NCAA football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles on November 11, 2016, at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. (Photo by Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.)

The Florida State Seminoles are adding to their already talented roster on National Signing Day.

Jimbo Fisher's program has announced the newest members of the Gators Nation.

Below are the football team's new recruits:

LB DeCalon Brooks - Tampa, FL

WR D.J. Matthews - Jacksonville, FL (Trinity Christian)

QB Bailey Hockman - Powder Springs, GA

DE Joshua Kaindoh - Baltimore, MD

TE Tre' McKitty - Bradenton, FL

LB Adonis Thomas - Lawrenceville, GA

CB Stanford Samuels III - Pembroke Pines, FL

RB Khalan Labron - Virginia Beach, VA

DE Tre Lawson - North Augusta, SC

QB James Blackman - South Bay, FL

OL Brady Scott - Powder Springs, GA

