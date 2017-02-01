Signing Day: FSU Seminoles announce 2017 recruits

The Florida State Seminoles are adding to their already talented roster on National Signing Day.
Jimbo Fisher's program has announced the newest members of the Gators Nation.
Below are the football team's new recruits:
LB DeCalon Brooks - Tampa, FL
WR D.J. Matthews - Jacksonville, FL (Trinity Christian)
QB Bailey Hockman - Powder Springs, GA
DE Joshua Kaindoh - Baltimore, MD
TE Tre' McKitty - Bradenton, FL
LB Adonis Thomas - Lawrenceville, GA
CB Stanford Samuels III - Pembroke Pines, FL
RB Khalan Labron - Virginia Beach, VA
DE Tre Lawson - North Augusta, SC
QB James Blackman - South Bay, FL
OL Brady Scott - Powder Springs, GA
We will continue to update this list throughout the day. Stay tuned to First Coast News for the latest on National Signing Day.
