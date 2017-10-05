Escape from Nate: Florida State vs. Miami game time remains unchanged as storm tracks west

Oct 8, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Mavin Saunders (88) celebrates during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

“Overall, I felt I hit the ball well, the way I wanted to on most of my punts,” Nortman said. “Put our defense in good position, which is what I’m trying to do. So overall, I feel like I’m in a good rhythm overall right now and just building on that and trying to remain comfortable. It’s a long season but it always takes time to get back into game rhythm and experience what that’s like and to be put in the situations that you are.”

FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox said in a statement released on Thursday that weather forecasts calling for the storm to make landfall west of the Florida panhandle made the university comfortable enough to proceed as planned with a game that has already been re-scheduled once this season when Hurricane Irma hit the Florida peninsula and caused damage from Tallahassee to the Atlantic Coast.

“After confirming plans based on the 2:30 p.m. weather update, the Florida State vs. Miami football game will kickoff as scheduled at 3:30 p.m.EDT,” the statement said.

The two teams were to have played on Sept. 16 and was moved to Saturday because it was the only mutual bye week. Both schools also lost non-conference games scheduled for Sept. 9, the Seminoles against Louisiana-Monroe and Miami against Arkansas State.

When Nate formed as a tropical depression on Wednesday, initial tracks had it heading for the Florida Gulf Coast just south of Tallahassee as a Category 1 hurricane.

Subsequent forecasts from the National Weather Service pushed the track further west each time and it’s now predicted to make landfall near the Mississippi-Louisiana border, with Tallahassee out of the “cone of concern.”

Jacksonville Times-Union