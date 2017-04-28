2017 NFL Draft: Jacksonville native DeMarcus Walker selected by Denver Broncos in second round

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 26: DeMarcus Walker #44 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates with fans after the game against the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2016 Joe Robbins)

Jacksonville native DeMarcus Walker has found his NFL home.

The Florida State defensive end was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round (51st overall pick) of the NFL Draft on Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE LOCAL NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defender finished second in the nation with 16 sacks this past season.

Walker played high school football at Sandalwood.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV