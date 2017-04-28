2017 NFL Draft: Jacksonville native DeMarcus Walker selected by Denver Broncos in second round

Jacksonville native DeMarcus Walker has found his NFL home.
The Florida State defensive end was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round (51st overall pick) of the NFL Draft on Friday.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defender finished second in the nation with 16 sacks this past season.
Walker played high school football at Sandalwood.
