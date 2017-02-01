Signing Day: Florida Gators announce 2017 football recruits

The Florida Gators are re-stocking their shelves on National Signing Day.
Jim McElwain's squad has announced the newest members of the Gators Nation.
Below are the football team's new recruits:
DT Kyree Campbell - Woodbridge, Va.
TE Kemore Camble - Miami, Fla.
LB James Houston IV - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
OL Kadeem Telfort - Miami, Fla.
ATH Kadarius Toney - Eight Mile, Ala.
We will continue to update this list throughout the day. Stay tuned to First Coast News for the latest on National Signing Day.
Follow @FCN2Go, @ChrisPorterFCN, @AlyssaLang and @BroadcastingBri on Twitter for the latest updates on National Signing Day.
