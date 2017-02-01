WTLV
Signing Day: Florida Gators announce 2017 football recruits

First Coast News , WTLV 8:12 AM. EST February 01, 2017

The Florida Gators are re-stocking their shelves on National Signing Day.

Jim McElwain's squad has announced the newest members of the Gators Nation. 

Below are the football team's new recruits:

DT Kyree Campbell - Woodbridge, Va.

TE Kemore Camble - Miami, Fla.

LB James Houston IV - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

OL Kadeem Telfort - Miami, Fla.

ATH Kadarius Toney - Eight Mile, Ala.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day. Stay tuned to First Coast News for the latest on National Signing Day.

(© 2017 WTLV)


