Signing Day: Florida Gators announce 2017 football recruits

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers; Florida Gators players and fans celebrate after a game winning goal line stand during a game in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

The Florida Gators are re-stocking their shelves on National Signing Day.

Jim McElwain's squad has announced the newest members of the Gators Nation.

Below are the football team's new recruits:

DT Kyree Campbell - Woodbridge, Va.

TE Kemore Camble - Miami, Fla.

LB James Houston IV - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

OL Kadeem Telfort - Miami, Fla.

ATH Kadarius Toney - Eight Mile, Ala.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day. Stay tuned to First Coast News for the latest on National Signing Day.

Follow @FCN2Go, @ChrisPorterFCN, @AlyssaLang and @BroadcastingBri on Twitter for the latest updates on National Signing Day.

(© 2017 WTLV)