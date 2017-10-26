Several Gator football players enter pre-trial program in credit card fraud case

Jordan Scarlett (left) and Antonio Callaway (right) are two of nine Gator football players who could be charged in an alleged credit card scheme.

Seven of the nine Florida Gator football players accused in a credit card fraud investigation, including wide receiver Antonio Callaway and running back Jordan Scarlett, have been offered a pre-trial diversion program, according to the University.

The complaints accuse the players of using stolen credit cards to add money to university accounts, then using the accounts to make purchases. In Callaway and Scarlett's cases, both were accused of spending the money to buy high-end computers from the university's on-campus bookstore. Scarlett also purchased wireless headphones, according to the complaint.

If they complete the program, the charges would be removed from their records.

The players still face potential discipline by the university, Coach Jim McElwain told reporters Thursday.

"We've been made aware of some updates in the legal process and there are still steps to go that include the University student conduct code." McElwain said.

The other players offered intervention include defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis and Richerd Desir-Jones, linebackers James Houstin IV and Ventrell Miller, and wide receiver Rick Wells. They are all accused of using stolen cards to fund purchases at the bookstore like computers and other electronics.

The two players not offered intervention at this point are defensive lineman Jordan Smith, who faces three additional counts of use or possession of someone else's identity. He allegedly used the stolen cards at the bookstore, to pay rent, and to add money to a UF parking and transportation account. and freshman offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort, who faces more than 20 counts.

None of the nine players have played a down for the Gators in 2017, each being suspended for the first six games. None are expected to play in the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville on Saturday.

