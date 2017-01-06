Randy Shannon named Gators Defensive Coordinator

Randy Shannon, Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images (Photo: Joel Auerbach, 2010 Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Former Miami Hurricanes head coach Randy Shannon was named defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators Friday. Coach Jim McElwain made the announcement official on Friday.

Shannon has been on the Gators staff for the past two years as linebackers coach, associate head coach, and co-defensive coordinator. Shannon replaces Geoff Collins who left to become the head coach at Temple.

“Coach Shannon has been a big part of our success over the last two years. It’s been really cool to watch him handle his business. He really connects with our players and they have a lot of respect for him. More than being a great coach, he is a great mentor and teacher to these young men and that is one of our greatest measuring sticks as coaches.” McElwain said in a statement released by the University.

Shannon was the defensive coordinator for the 2001 National Champion Hurricanes, his alma matter. He was the Hurricanes head coach from 2006-2010.

“I appreciate the opportunity Coach Mac has given me to be the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida. We will continue to work together as we have the past two years to put together a plan so our players are in a position to be successful in football and in life.” Shannon said.

The Gators defensive was one of the top units in the nation this year, ranking fifth overall in yards allowed.

His unit will have to replace several key players who are headed to the NFL including cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Jalen Tabor, safety Marcus Maye, and linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jarrod Davis.