TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 26: Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain looks on before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2016 Getty Images)

Jim McElwain is out as the head coach of the Florida Gators following Saturday's 42-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field, according to multiple reports.

After three years as head coach the decision to move on from McElwain followed the Gator's biggest loss to Georgia since 1982.

“I know what I was brought here to do. We haven’t been good on offense. I get it. We’ve won a few games, but we haven’t won enough. We haven’t won a championship. That’s real. That’s why that is this business, and I take full responsibility for all of it.”McElwain said in his post-game press conference on Saturday.

However, a controversial comment about supposed "death threats" against McElwain and members of his coaching staff might have been the main reason university administrators decided to pull the plug on the McElwain era in year three.

"There's a lot of hate in this world and a lot of anger," McElwain told reporters. "And yet it's freedom to show it. The hard part is obviously when the threats [are] against your own players, the death threats to your families, the ill will that's brought upon out there."

When asked to expand on his claims, McElwain wouldn't go into detail about the nature of the threats and said he wasn't planning to contact law enforcement. Two days later, McElwain said he was wrong to even bring up the death threats.

McElwain won the SEC East title in each of his first two years as Florida head coach. However, the team was blown out by Alabama in both trips to Atlanta and McElwain was also 0-2 against Florida State.

This year, the Gators sit a 3-4 and are at risk of missing a bowl game.

McElwain will likely be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Randy Shannon. Shannon was 28-22 as the Hurricanes head coach from 2007-10.

Randy Shannon joins Gators' staff as associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. (Photo: espn.com)

Information from ESPN and Jacksonville.com was used in this report

