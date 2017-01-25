Florida prepares to take on LSU without prominent scorer

Photo taken by Ben Murphy

GAINESVILLE, Fla -- If you've watched a Florida Basketball game this season you are well aware of the storyline that is Canyon Barry, son of former NBA star Rick Barry.

The underhanded free-throw shooter may be absent tonight when Florida takes on LSU due to an ankle injury he suffered in practice Monday. Barry is listed as 50/50 for tonight's game and will be a game time decision.

Many of you have heard Canyon Barry (@cbarry719) is questionable for the LSU road test on Wednesday (Ankle). Odds he plays: #Gators pic.twitter.com/UYWZse6fvR — Ben Murphy (@benmurphytv) January 24, 2017

Florida's KeVaughn Allen said Tuesday afternoon that it was tough to see Barry go down but this team has bigger things to worry about.

"Hopefully he can come back and play with us tomorrow but as of now we're not worried about offense we're more worried about defense and just getting back to defending because I believe our defense will lead to offense."

Whether KeVaughn is worried about the offensive production or not, Florida may have to replace Barry's 12.4 points per game most of which have come off of the bench this season. Even with Barry, Florida has struggled from three point range away from home this year hitting just 18 three-pointers in their last four true road tests.

Tonight the Gators are in Baton Rouge for a crucial SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers. Florida is coming off two tough SEC losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Gators are looking to avoid three straight SEC loss for the first time since last February. Interesting enough Florida's consecutive losses came to South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and LSU.

What to watch for: LSU is coming off five straight losses and is hungry for an SEC win which would be just their second this season.

The Gators have slipped to No. 25 in the national rankings, and with a loss to LSU will likely be unranked by the next poll.

Florida is just one game back of South Carolina and Kentucky who suffered a loss to Tennessee last night. They Gators can hold down the solo third position in the SEC with a win tonight.

Florida's KeVaughn Allen has hit more threes (5) than the rest of the team combined over the past two games. Look for him to continue to shoot from the outside, especially if Barry is absent tonight.

First tip from Baton Rouge is tonight at 9 ET on The SEC Network.

