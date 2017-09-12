Florida Gators to host Tennessee Vols in Gainesville as scheduled Saturday

Sep 24, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

The Florida Gators will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Gainesville as scheduled Saturday.

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma put the location of the game in jeopardy. On Tuesday, the SEC announced the game will be played at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

“The University of Florida has been diligent in assessing the impact of Hurricane Irma on the Gainesville community and has made a thoughtful decision in moving forward with the game,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“We appreciate the communication, coordination and cooperation among the many agencies and groups necessary to produce a game in a safe environment. Our prayers remain with the people of Florida as well as Texas as they recover from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.”

The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

