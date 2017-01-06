Ex-Florida QB Treon Harris transferring to TSU

Jan 3, 2015; Birmingham, AL, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Treon Harris (3) warms up prior to the game against the East Carolina Pirates in the 2015 Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Former Florida quarterback Treon Harris visited Tennessee State during the fall and has decided to continue his career with the Tigers.

The former 247Sports four-star dual-threat prospect is expected to enroll at TSU on Monday, participate in spring practice and will be eligible to play next fall since he is transferring from an FBS to an FCS school.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Harris, a 5-foot-11, 201-pound Miami native, started In six games at Florida in 2014 and nine in 2015.

In two seasons he completed a total of 174 of 346 passes for 2,695 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also rushed for 570 yards and three TDs.

"Back during the fall when (Harris) didn't return to Florida and we were dealing with some injuries at quarterback and needed a guy that could come in we started a conversion with him," Reed said. "He came up and visited for our game against Eastern Kentucky and liked what he saw. We stayed in contact after that. "

Harris announced he was transferring from Florida in July after Gator coach Jim McElwain told reporters Harris had moved from quarterback to receiver.

Reed said Harris would move back to quarterback at TSU.

"He completed 50 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns so he can run and throw the ball," Reed said. "He's athletic and will fit into our system and what we like to do."

Harris had taken over as Florida's starting quarterback after the suspension of Will Grier, who later transferred to West Virginia.

Harris was suspended at Florida twice during the 2015 season. He missed a game against Tennessee in September of that season for violating school policy and in October when he was the subject of a sexual battery allegation investigation.

He was reinstated after the complaint was withdrawn.

Harris was suspended again at the start of spring practice in 2016.

At TSU Harris will be thrust into competition for the starting quarterback position with O'Shay Ackerman-Carter, who started in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2015 and three in 2016.

Ackerman-Cater suffered season-ending injuries in each of those seasons.

He was sidelined with a shoulder injury in 2015 and a knee injury in 2016. Both injuries required surgery.

"O'Shay doesn't mind that we're bringing in another quarterback; Oshay's a competitor," Reed said. "Obviously we saw over the last two years we need two really good quarterbacks."

Ronald Butler, who replaced Ackerman-Carter each of the last two seasons and started in a total of 23 games over his career, was a senior this past season.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 and on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.