Criminal complaints filed against Gator football players in credit card case

Jordan Scarlett (left) and Antonio Callaway (right) are two of nine Gator football players who could be charged in an alleged credit card scheme.

Criminal complaints have been filed against nine Florida Gator football players involved in an investigation of alleged credit card fraud, including wide receiver Antonio Callaway and running back Jordan Scarlett.

The complaints accuse the players of using stolen credit cards to add money to university accounts, then using the accounts to make purchases. In Callaway and Scarlett's cases, both were accused of spending the money to buy high-end computers from the university's on-campus bookstore. Scarlett also purchased wireless headphones, according to the complaint.

"What they have brought to me is a probable cause statement," Alachua County State Attorney Bill Cervone told ESPN. "There's a whole lot of background to be checked before any decisions are made."

Cervonne's office will review the complaints and decide whether to file charges, a spokesperson told First Coast News.

In total, nine UF football players could be facing charges including fraudulent use of a credit card and use of another person's identity without consent. The other players facing charges similar to Callaway and Scarlett include defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis and Richerd Desir-Jones, linebackers James Houstin IV and Ventrell Miller, and wide receiver Rick Wells. They are all accused of using stolen cards to fund purchases at the bookstore like computers and other electronics.

Another player, defensive lineman Jordan Smith, faces three additional counts of use or possession of someone else's identity. He allegedly used the stolen cards at the bookstore, to pay rent, and to add money to a UF parking and transportation account. Freshman offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort faces more than 20 counts.

None of the nine players have played a down for the Gators in 2017, each being suspended for the first three games.

