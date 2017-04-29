2017 NFL Draft: Providence alum David Sharpe selected by Raiders in fourth round

Jacksonville native David Sharpe has received the call of a lifetime.
The Florida Gators offensive tackle was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
The 6-foot-6, 343-pound lineman was a three-year starter for the Gators at tackle.
Sharpe played football at Providence High School.
