2017 NFL Draft: Providence alum David Sharpe selected by Raiders in fourth round

Chris Porter reports.

Mike Kaye, WTLV 1:17 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

Jacksonville native David Sharpe has received the call of a lifetime.

The Florida Gators offensive tackle was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6, 343-pound lineman was a three-year starter for the Gators at tackle.

Sharpe played football at Providence High School. 

