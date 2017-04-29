2017 NFL Draft: Providence alum David Sharpe selected by Raiders in fourth round

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 19: David Sharpe #78 of the Florida Gators reacts during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Florida won 16-10. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Bachman, 2016 Jonathan Bachman)

Jacksonville native David Sharpe has received the call of a lifetime.

The Florida Gators offensive tackle was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6, 343-pound lineman was a three-year starter for the Gators at tackle.

Sharpe played football at Providence High School.

