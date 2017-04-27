2017 NFL Draft: Florida alum Jarrad Davis selected by Detroit Lions in first round

Camden County native Jarrad Davis has received his first NFL opportunity.
The Florida Gators linebacker was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round (21st overall pick) of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
The 6-foot-1, 238-pound defender impressed scouts at his pro day with a 4.56-second forty-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical leap.
Davis produced 60 tackles (six for loss) and two sacks last season for the Gators.
