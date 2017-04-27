2017 NFL Draft: Florida alum Jarrad Davis selected by Detroit Lions in first round

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 01: Jarrad Davis #40 of the University of Florida Gators plays against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick Breedon, 2016 Frederick Breedon)

Camden County native Jarrad Davis has received his first NFL opportunity.

The Florida Gators linebacker was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the first round (21st overall pick) of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE LOCAL NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

The 6-foot-1, 238-pound defender impressed scouts at his pro day with a 4.56-second forty-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical leap.

Davis produced 60 tackles (six for loss) and two sacks last season for the Gators.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV