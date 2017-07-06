College sports spending jumps 9% with new NCAA rules
Spending on college athletics took a big jump last year after the NCAA ruled that schools could pay for the "full cost of attending college" for student athletes, including some schools writing checks to supplements the athlete's scholarship.
WTLV 6:10 PM. EDT July 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
Florida license can be suspended if plate isn't returned
-
Verify: Is Whataburger closing?
-
Amazon to hold 6 jobs fairs in Jacksonville
-
Explosion at Eglin AFB
-
Charge dropped for man caught jaywalking in viral video
-
Tracking the Tropics
-
Former Sandalwood football player killed in Jax Beach
-
Is The Players Championship moving to March?
-
Family may sue Jax Landing and City of Jacksonville
More Stories
-
Tropical Depression 4 expected to weakenJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Plans in works to reconfigure train traffic, add…Jul. 6, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
Verify: Is The Players Championship changing its dates?Jul. 6, 2017, 12:51 p.m.