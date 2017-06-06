Chatting with Jax Iceman HC Jason Christie

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tragic update: After five days, missing 12-year-old found dead
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
-
Jacksonville psychiatrist, raided by FBI in February, dies
-
Rockville workers say they're still waiting to get paid
-
Five killed in shooting spree inside Orlando warehouse
-
'Miracle Baby' born without nose dies at 2
-
Doug Marrone on the Jaguars' OTAs 7
-
19-year-old pregnant woman killed during alleged aggravated robbery in N. Beaumont
-
Massive gator strolls down 4th fairway at SC golf course
-
Reports of a possible tornado touchdown in St. Johns County
More Stories
-
Weak EF-1 tornado causes damage in St. Johns CountyJun. 6, 2017, 2:43 p.m.
-
Body farm facility does not survive governor's veto penJun. 6, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
-
Veterans Choice slow in paying hospital bills,…Jun. 6, 2017, 7:49 p.m.