Brunswick native Justin Coleman putting his Falcons fandom aside as he looks to win a Super Bowl

02 October 2016: New England Patriots defensive back Justin Coleman (22) warms up. The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots 16-0 in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

Getting to the Super Bowl is never an easy task.

Every year, 30 teams miss out on the trip. The Atlanta Falcons have only been to the Super Bowl twice in team history, which dates back to the first season the championship game was played (1966).

For Brunswick (Ga.) native Justin Coleman, it's taken just two years to make it to the big game.

"First of all, it's an honor to make it," Coleman said during a phone conversation with First Coast News. "I think it's pretty cool to come out a pretty small city. I feel like it inspires those in [Brunswick] now. It's an amazing experience to be here and not many people have the opportunity."

The second-year cornerback plays for the New England Patriots, who are making their seventh trip to the Super Bowl since 2000.

Coleman was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 after a solid college career with the Tennessee Vols. The Brunswick High School alum was cut in during his rookie training camp. He then had a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks between tenures with the Patriots.

"I didn't think of it as a struggle," Coleman said. "I just think of it as a minor setback to get to where I am today. It's something that made me stronger. It did help me become the person that I am today."

Despite the revolving door, Coleman was able to stick to the roster in his second chance with the Patriots.

Since then, Coleman has played in 20 regular season games for the Patriots. He produced 29 tackles and eight pass breakups in two seasons.

Coleman has served as a key reserve cornerback for New England, playing 227 snaps on defense this past season.

"Playing against really good people is going to help you get better because the competition level is off the charts," Coleman said. "I just think it's crazy how I'm just able to play with such great players and help they win."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is considered amongst the best talent evaluators in the league and is particularly critical on defensive backs. Cornerbacks and safeties aren't typically around for very long, but Coleman has seemingly found a home in the NFL.

"It just shows they've built trust in me," Coleman said. "They see potential that I can help them, help the team win. I think that playing for Bill is a wonderful opportunity to show off your talent because if anyone is going to give you the chance it's him."

Coleman grew up a Falcons fan. His family is also fond of the Atlanta football team.

Still, there is no question who they are rooting for this weekend.

"My family is always leaning on my side," Coleman said. "It's family first."

However, Coleman has thought about his Falcons fandom this week. The irony of the situation hasn't alluded him.

"I can remember when I was a child [rooting for] the Falcons and getting mad when they didn't make [the Super Bowl]," Coleman said. "But now - when I finally get to go to my first Super Bowl - I get to play against one of my hometown teams."

Coleman is hoping to make some important plays on Sunday. He focused on the Super Bowl and will be until the clock hits 0:00 and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hands an owner the Lombardi Trophy.

"I'm going to be focused out there trying to make the next play," Coleman said. "That's the only way you can show people you're consistent. If I get overwhelmed, it's just going to cause problems with the team, so it's nothing to get overwhelmed about. You've just got to be prepared for whatever situation happens."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

(© 2017 WTLV)