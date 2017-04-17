Brian Smith Defies Odds In Bodybuilding

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
Motorcyclist identified
-
April gives birth
-
Teen speaks out about Hanna Park shark bite
-
Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect
-
Durkeeville gun shots
-
5-year-old killed in freak accident at Sun Dial restaurant
-
Giraffe calves at the Jacksonville Zoo
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Man o' war increase
More Stories
-
Missing teen found safe; was on the school busApr 17, 2017, 8:53 a.m.
-
Child escapes attempted-abduction in Glynn Co. Sonny'sApr 17, 2017, 2:16 p.m.
-
Veering windJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.