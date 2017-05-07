Brian Harman birdies final two holes to win Wells Fargo Championship

Brian Harman birdied the final two holes of the Wells Fargo Championship en route to his first PGA Tour victory since the 2014 John Deere Classic.

Harman shot a final round four-under 68 on Sunday at Eagle Point Golf Club to finish 10 under for the tournament and pick up his second career PGA Tour win.

Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez held the clubhouse lead at nine under, but Harman ruined their hopes of a playoff when he made a 29-foot putt for birdie on the 72nd hole.

The Wells Fargo Championship was Johnson’s first tournament back since he withdrew from the Masters. He entered the week having won his last three starts.

