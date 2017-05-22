WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

The latest on the Jacksonville IceMen from Brian Chojnacki

Hockey is coming to Jacksonville.

Brian Chojnacki, WTLV 4:02 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

Click play to get the latest on Jacksonville's newest hockey team.

www.JacksonvilleIceMen.com for more info.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories