Brian Chojnacki Goes 1 on 1 With Daytona International Speedway President Chip WIle

With just about a week to go until the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, DIS President Chip Wile stopped by First Coast News to discuss the biggest storylines heading into the race.

- Hitting the spotlight is Dale Earnhardt JR. 88 will race his final time at Daytona, DIS president Chip Wile says "It will be an emotional week for sure, Dale is my good friend but I am happy for him and his wife's next chapter in their lives."

- DIS will be celebrating Richard Petty's 80th birthday.

- Every year the track puts on a show for fans and honors military, this year will be no exception. Country singer Tyler Farr will perform a pre-race concert for all fans who have a ticket.

