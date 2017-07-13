Bolles looking to rebuild for 2017

(Photo: Lang, Alyssa)

Bolles football is going through a lot of changes this year.

Not only are they under new leadership with new head Coach Wayne Belger, they lost over 20 seniors following last season.

It's something that won't be easy to come back from, but the Bulldogs said they're tired of being runner ups.

"The older kids who graduated.. the old seniors have been coming in and working out. They've expressed this to the kids," Belger said. "We've got this championship board out here with an empty ball on it. We're trying to fill it."

Bolles kicks off the season against Lee on August 18.

