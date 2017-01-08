Blake Bortles makes surprise visit to UCF grad

On April 30, 2016, Emily Leoney, a UCF student from our First Coast, was in a bad car accident. But last night was her UCF graduation party, and she had a special visitor -- Blake Bortles.
Last April she flipped her truck across a median and spent 12 days in the ICU. She had broken legs, a broken back, a damaged liver, pancreas, small intestine, collapsed lungs and some fractured ribs. She also had a 10% chance of survival.
Bortles sent her a video while she was in the hospital wishing her a speedy recovery.
Her last surgery was December 15, and she was able to finish college the same month.
