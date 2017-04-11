K9s for Warriors pooch signed on to be Jumbo Shrimp's bat dog

Sgt. Scampi is a lil bat dog. (Photo: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp)

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are about to start their season opening homestand and have added what some might say is their cutest player: Sgt. Scampi.

This bat dog comes from local non-profit K9s for Warriors and will be on the field for one half-inning every Friday during the baseball club's 2017 season. He'll be out retrieving bats to the delight of the crowd.

Friday's are military days at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Sgt. Scampi is in addition to the other weekly tributes to military personnel on what the Jumbo Shrimp call 'Red Shirt Friday.' If you wear red to the ballpark on Fridays you can save $1 per ticket or donate $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

You'll also see the players don red 'Bold City' uniforms to support the military.

And don't forget about the fireworks that follow every Friday home game.

The Jumbo Shrimp (2-3) are the double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins MLB club.

