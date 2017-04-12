Jax wins! Youth excited at Jumbo Shrimp home opener

Baseball's never been fishier! (Photo: Jordan Ferrell)

A Home opener. A win. And fireworks. What else can you ask for?

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp kicked off their new season tonight with a bang. Thousands of fans packed the baseball grounds to enjoy it; more than 10,500 fans to be exact.

“Go Shrimp,” said Christopher. The young fan was at the game with his dad ready to soak in all the action.

A fresh start and a new name brought excitement to the first home game of the 2017 season for the Jumbo Shrimp.

"I've been to many of the suns games and I'm like really excited to come to this one," said another young fan.

But this season is throwing fans a change-up.

"I kind of like how they changed the name…you know it just kind of to me feels like Jacksonville," said Christopher.

Whether you'd rather see shrimp on your plate than on the field, one things for sure, these fans were fired up about the start of a new baseball season.

