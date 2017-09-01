Jumbo Shrimp clinch a play-off spot

Your Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have punched their ticket, to the post-season with last night's win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
The Shrimp will continue their final home stand of the regular season, against the Blue Wahoos tonight through Monday.
Their best-of-five playoff series-- also against Pensacola, starts Wednesday. The Shrimp will host game three.
🏆Southern League South Division 2nd Half CHAMPIONS!!!— Jax Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) September 1, 2017
