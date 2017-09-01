WTLV
Jumbo Shrimp clinch a play-off spot

First Coast News , WTLV 7:01 AM. EDT September 01, 2017

Your Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have punched their ticket, to the post-season with last night's win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.        

The Shrimp will continue their final home stand of the regular season, against the Blue Wahoos tonight through Monday.      

Their best-of-five playoff series-- also against Pensacola, starts Wednesday. The Shrimp will host game three.

