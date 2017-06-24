Gators lose to TCU 9-2, forced into CWS elimination game

Florida Gators right fielder Nelson Maldonado (27) injured his shoulder diving back into third base against the Louisville Cardinals in the fourth inning at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., on June 20, 2017. (Photo: Bruce Thorson, USA TODAY Sports)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Evan Skoug hit a bases-clearing double and four TCU pitchers combined on a five-hitter to lead the Horned Frogs to a 9-2 win over Florida that forced a second Bracket 2 final at the College World Series.

Freshman Charles King starred in relief for the Frogs as he retired nine of the last 11 batters he faced.

The teams will meet again Saturday night. The winner advances to the best-of-three finals starting Monday.

© 2017 Associated Press