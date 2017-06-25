Gators headed to CWS finals, Alex Faedo sets strikeout record

Florida Gators pitcher Alex Faedo (21) pitches in the first inning against the TCU Horned Frogs at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on June 24, 2017. (Photo: Steven Branscombe, USA TODAY Sports, Steven Branscombe)

OMAHA, Neb. - Florida pitcher Alex Faedo threw 7⅓ scoreless innings and struck out 11 batters in the Gators' 3-0 win over TCU to advance to the College World Series final.

Florida (50-19) will face SEC rival LSU (52-18) for the title. The two schools shared the Southeastern Conference regular season title.

The Gators are in the CWS final for the first time since 2011.

Faedo broke Florida's single-season strikeout record in Saturday night's win over TCU. Ron Bonanno previously held the record with 149 strikeouts, which he set in 1994.

Photos:Florida beats TCU 3-0 to advance to CWS final

Faedo, an alum of Alonso High School and first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers, finished the night with 157 strikeouts this season. The total leads Division I this season.

The Gators shut out TCU for the second time this week. Entering the season, Florida had one shutout in 35 College World Series games.

TCU (50-18) was shut out for only the third time this season.

Florida mustered one run in the second inning. Austin Langworthy hit a double, and advanced to third base on a single by Jonathan India. Langworthy scored on Mike Rivera's RBI-ground out to second base.

In the fifth inning, Rivera was hit by a pitch. Christian Hicks gave Florida a 2-0 lead on a double that scored Rivera.

Hicks hit a triple in the seventh inning. He scored on a two-out chopper Deacon Liput hit to first base. The ball bounced left off the base as Liput beat the throw.

Florida plays LSU at 7 p.m. ET Monday in best-of-three championship series. Monday's game is on ESPN.

The Florida Gators are heading to the #CWS Finals! pic.twitter.com/A16JdPw4Da — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2017

Dugout view of the final out! pic.twitter.com/szmUxe1VaB — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 25, 2017

Alex Faedo (@GatorsBB): Fifth pitcher in the last 30 seasons with two 10K games in the same College World Series. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 25, 2017

