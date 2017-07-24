Bartram Trail quarterback Joey Gatewood is heading into his senior season in high school and told First Coast News that he plans to graduate in December and report to Auburn after graduation.

April 9th is the A-Day spring game, Gatewood says he will be a full participant and is extremely excited.

Gatewood also went on the record to end any talks of him flipping saying "I don't want to hear about flipping or any of that anymore. I am 120% an Auburn Tiger."

© 2017 WTLV-TV