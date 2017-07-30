Auburn Commit: The Journey of Joey Gatewood

There are a shocking number of stories behind the scenes of college and high school sports that rarely ever get talked about, much less even known to the public.

Auburn commit and Bartram Traill Quarterback Joey Gatewood may earn your respect if he hasn't already, especially when you learn more about his difficult journey to becoming a football stud.

Gatewood grew up without a father figure in his life, his dad "just wasn't around. I never knew him." said Gatewood.

In middle school he was picked on and bullied, this was well before he turned into the monster that he is today. Gatewood internalized all the negativity around him and today with a strong commitment to Auburn to play quarterback, a QB who could've signed just about anywhere he chose, is heading to play SEC ball.

The quote is massive success is the best revenge.

