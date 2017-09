The first Athlete of the Week for the 2017-2018 school year comes from Bishop Kenny high school.

Aaron Fudge and his play last week in our Sideline 2017 Game of the Week earned him the honors.

During the Crusaders win over Atlantic Coast he scored two touchdowns, one of which was a long punt return.

Fudge is a senior and he also runs track.

