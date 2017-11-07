FWPD: Gunshot fired during road rage incident near TCU campus

FORT WORTH -- A road rage situation in Fort Worth has put Texas Christian University on high alert and under lockdown.

In a tweet Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m., the university told those on campus that there was an armed shooter and to "seek safe shelter immediately."

TCU Alert - Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Students tell WFAA they received the same alerts on their phones.

Fort Worth PD says the incident stemmed from two drivers getting into an argument near the campus. One person fired a shot and hit the other person's vehicle.

There is no word yet on injuries. The suspect hasn't been arrested.

Check back for more as this story develops.

