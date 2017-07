PHOTO: Jacksonville Armada FC

The Jacksonville Armada are ready to take on Puerto Rico after the game was postponed and rescheduled twice.

The boys in blue are coming off of a 1-0 win over Edmonton, and hope to carry that momentum with them this weekend.

The Armada is sitting at third place in the NASL with 22 points, eight behind Miami FC who sits in first.

