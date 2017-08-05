Allen Hurns and family gives back to the community

Jacksonville, FL-- It was a fun day at Greenwood school as Jaguars WR Allen Hurns, his mother Erica Wilson and his fellow wide receivers helped distribute school supplies to students heading back to school in the coming weeks, this was all part of Hurn's Foundation 88 Blessings’ Back-to-School Bash.

The event was nothing short of a success, over 400 school bags were passed out to children, and they even got a little more than school supplies, the Jaguars receiving core took photos and signed autographs for the kids during their only day off this week.

Brian Chojnacki reports from Saturday morning's event.

