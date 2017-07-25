2017 Ultimate Game Day Experience Poll

The high school football season officially kicks off August 25th.

But the First Coast Sports team wants to get you ready for the season like no other station can.

The Ultimate Game Day Experience is back and this year it will be bigger and better than years past.

Here’s your chance to have Sports Director Chris Porter broadcast LIVE from your school on August 24th.

It’s an hour long show that will highlight your football team, cheerleaders, band, fans, and parents.

All your school has to do is have the most votes when the poll closes August 13th at midnight.

Then on Monday, August 14th we’ll announce which school will host our Sideline 2017 Ultimate Game Day Experience Show.

The show will air Thursday, August 24th at 7 PM on ABC 25.

© 2017 WTLV-TV