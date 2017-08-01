2017 Baker Sports High School Fotball Media Day

Jacksonville, FL-- Dozens of schools from the First Coast got to together at Everbank Field today for 2017 Baker Sports football media day.

One of the biggest topics was the new playoff format which will determine the seedings in each region.

Bishop Kenny head coach Bobby Raulerson said: "We are going to be scoreboard watching now, we may beat a team and hope they get a win the next week."

For classes, 1-4A district play doesn't play as much of a role. It comes down to four teams in each region making the playoffs based on record.

Today, you could feel the positive energy and excitement in the room. Football is back and to say we are excited is a strong understatement.

