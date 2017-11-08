11 Bolles athletes sign early to college

(Photo: Lang, Alyssa)

Eleven Bolles student-athletes were honored Wednesday for committing to a particular college or university to continue their athletic and academic careers. Family, friends, classmates, coaches, and faculty filled McGehee Auditorium on the San Jose Campus to celebrate this well-deserved achievement. Assistant Athletic Director Kelly Stevenson welcomed everyone and several coaches introduced their respective athletes.

