Close 1 on 1 with Jason Christie head coach of Jax IceMen He's coached all over the country but this is his first time in Florida. Brian Chojnacki, WTLV 7:56 PM. EDT June 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Brian Chojnacki goes 1 on 1 with Jason Christie Head Coach and Vice President of Hockey Operations of the Jacksonville IceMen. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tragic update: After five days, missing 12-year-old found dead 72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip Jacksonville psychiatrist, raided by FBI in February, dies Rockville workers say they're still waiting to get paid Five killed in shooting spree inside Orlando warehouse 'Miracle Baby' born without nose dies at 2 Doug Marrone on the Jaguars' OTAs 7 19-year-old pregnant woman killed during alleged aggravated robbery in N. Beaumont Massive gator strolls down 4th fairway at SC golf course Reports of a possible tornado touchdown in St. Johns County More Stories Weak EF-1 tornado causes damage in St. Johns County Jun. 6, 2017, 2:43 p.m. Body farm facility does not survive governor's veto pen Jun. 6, 2017, 8:39 p.m. Veterans Choice slow in paying hospital bills,… Jun. 6, 2017, 7:49 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs