Local News

WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:55PM
79
Jacksonville, FL
Menu
WTLV Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
On Your Side
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane Central
Mosquito Report
Vystar Traffic Center
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Olympics
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Jaguars
College
Jumbo Shrimp
Armada
Shows
First Coast Living
Features
Lottery
26.2 with Donna
Ways 2 Save
Buddy Check 12
Contests
DIY
Food
Magnify Money
Gauge the First Coast
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Advertise
Contact Us
First Coast News Jobs
ABC 25 Schedule
NBC 12 Schedule
YourTake
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Bill to Ban All Abortions in SC Advances at State House
Bill to Ban All Abortions in SC Advances at State House
The bill states that life begins at conception.
POLITICS
MORE
Bill Would Ban Saggy Pants in South Carolina
LOCAL
Attorney charged with lying in Russia special counsel probe
NATION-WORLD
Gov. Scott: FBI must release all details regarding failure to investigate Cruz tip
POLITICS
Nation-wide school walkout planned on anniversary of Columbine
NEWS
McMaster: Russian meddling in U.S. elections is beyond dispute
NATION-WORLD
Featured Videos
Student defending himself after being accussed of crisis acting
POLITICS
Locals weigh in on State of the Union
POLITICS
Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with garbage truck; one dead in crash
POLITICS
Former Jacksonville mayor Alvin Brown announces candidacy for Congress
POLITICS
President Trump calls Cindy McCain to check on senator's health
NATIONAL-POLITICS
LePage tries to ban candy, soda from SNAP
POLITICS
Play
8 key revelations from Mueller's latest indictment
The latest indictment shows a wide range of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
NATION-WORLD
Play
Zombie Campaigns: The race is long over, but the spending never stops
An analysis of Federal Election Commission records by 13News Now Investigates, TEGNA-owned sister stations, and the Tampa Bay Times discovered more than 100 former federal lawmakers with questionable campaign spending long after they left office.
ZOMBIE-CAMPAIGNS
Play
House panel launches investigation of Rob Porter's security clearance
The move escalates a growing controversy into what the White House knew about domestic violence allegations against President Trump's senior aide.
NATION-WORLD
Play
WEATHER: February sizzle continues today
Play
Local News
FCL PET-parazzi: Feature your pet!
WEATHER: February sizzle continues today
New UNF president-elect discusses plans for a potential football team, limiting class size
Most-searched Super Bowl recipes in each state
SUPERBOWL
FCL Publix Recipes: Barbecue Meatballs Over Mashed Potatoes
RECIPES
FCL Publix Recipes: Eggplant Roulades
RECIPES
FCL Publix Recipes: Mole-Style Chili with Smoky Caesar Salad
RECIPES
FCL Publix Recipes: Apple-Sweet Potato Soup with Apple Yogurt Topper
RECIPES
FCL Publix Recipes: Honey Balsamic Autumn Chicken
RECIPES
Trump wants to replace food stamps with ‘Blue Apron-type program’
POLITICS
Play
Senate to start DREAMer debate and anything could happen
Lawmakers are looking for the legislation to provide some form of legal protection for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, while also bolstering immigration enforcements.
NATION-WORLD
Play
Trump's 2019 budget proposal: Funding for wall, infrastructure and fighting opioid abuse
While the budget proposal fully funds Trump's own priorities, his budget proposes spending $57 billion less in domestic spending than Congress authorized just three days ago.
NATION-WORLD
Featured Galleries
2018 Consumer Reports Top Picks
NATION-NOW
PHOTOS: Best images from Feb 22 Olympics
OLYMPICS
PHOTOS: Every Olympic medal won by Team USA in PyeongChang
OLYMPICS
Vintage photos from Cuba’s tourism heyday
NATION-NOW
Police investigate shooting in Asbury Park
NATION-NOW
A competitive pitmaster's pilgrimage-worthy pork
NATION-NOW
More Headlines
Georgia bills would ease marijuana penalties
POLITICS
Bearded Obama sends social media into a frenzy
LIFE
Arkansas woman with five DWIs may see jail for first time
CRIME
Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States
INAUGURATION
Lawmakers want to make Tide Pods look less appetizing
NATION-NOW
GA Senate OKs anonymity for lottery winners
LOCAL
Girl shown 'how a man is supposed to be' with father-daughter V-Day date
NATION-NOW
Wife of Fallen Ft. Bragg Soldier Shares Beautiful Maternity Photos
LOCAL
Dad's viral post gains worldwide support for daughter fighting infection
NATION-NOW
Move over fruit cake; say hello to Christmas pizza
PRODUCERS-PICKS
NC Mother's Warning: YouTube 'Fire Challenge' Lands Son In Burn Unit
LOCAL
H-E-B repays kindness by sending supplies to Florida after Irma
COMMUNITY
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.