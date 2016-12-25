COMMENTARY: A Christmas wish list for the First Coast

Jacksonville skyline. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

As we wind down 2016 and look forward to 2017, there are a lot of potential great things on the horizon for Jacksonville and the First Coast. That said, in some cases, it may take real leadership and vision to make some of these things a reality.

Here's one man's take on a 2017 wish list:

1. Major, real steps towards implementing a final plan for Jacksonville's Riverfront, connecting downtown to the Sports Complex. There are so many great things happening, ranging from the new Amphitheater rising by EverBank Field to new restaurants downtown, its a shame it has taken so long to get plans moving for the Shipyards, Metro Park, and the abandoned apartment construction project on Bay Street. Hopefully, we see meaningful movement (and maybe some shovels in the ground) in 2017.

Jax Shipyards as they stand today. (Photo: FCN)

2. Families impacted by Hurricane Matthew are made whole. As 2016 comes to an end, dozens of local families from the Golden Isles to St. Augustine, are still out of their homes while others still have major work to do. We want everyone to be safe and happy in a place they can call home. Lets hope that 2017 is also a HURRICANE-FREE year as we had enough of storms in 2016.

3. The right coach leads the Jaguars to take a giant leap forward. Christmas Eve was just a tease, a 38-17 destruction of a decent Titans squad shows the Jaguars have the POTENTIAL to be a good team. However, owner Shad Khan and GM Dave Caldwell need to identify the right leader and empower that person to change the culture at EverBank Field. It can certainly be done...and fast. Look how well our neighbors in Tampa and Miami are doing after years of bad play.

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with quarterback Blake Bortles (5) in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

4. A quick end to some major road construction projects. 2017 is supposed to be the year the I-95 project near downtown Jacksonville known as the "Overland Bridge" is supposed to be complete. Lets hope this traffic-causing nightmare is done on-time, on-budget, and right....and that it makes a HUGE difference in the lives of thousands of commuters. Others we want to see major progress on, the Butler Blvd/I-95 flyover, 9B in St. Johns County, and the new First Coast Expressway.

5. A dramatic drop in violent crime. 2016 was another tough year for violent crime on the First Coast. Too many people, especially children, were taken by violent criminals, some of whom have not been caught. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and Mayor Lenny Curry have pledged to reduce the violence that plagues many neighborhoods in the city. Let us all hope they, along with other community leaders, can take major steps that save lives.

6. Mayport and NAS Jax continue to thrive. The U.S. Navy is the number one employer in our city. There is no "close" number two. President-Elect Donald Trump has promised to strengthen our nation's military, but he's also taking a hard look at the cost of military projects including the new Littoral Combat Ships that were supposed to provide a big boost and thousands of new sailors to Mayport. We hope both bases, along with Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay (GA), continue to be a major part of the Navy's plans to defend America and continue to help our community thrive.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) transits Naval Station Mayport Harbor on its way into port in Jacksonville, Florida on October 25, 2016. Crewed by 147 Sailors, Zumwalt is the lead ship of a class of next-generation destroyers designed to strengthen naval power by performing critical missions and enhancing US deterrence, power projection and sea control objectives. / AFP / US NAVY / PO2 Timothy SCHUMAKER (Photo credit should read PO2 TIMOTHY SCHUMAKER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: -, This content is subject to copyright.)

7. The Jacksonville Armada continue to play...in some league...somewhere. Many of you have likely not been following the plight of our local professional soccer team. Both the team, and the league they play in, are having serious financial issues. The team has laid off staff and let go of several popular players. If they play at all in 2017, it probably won't be at the Baseball Grounds. That said, having a pro soccer team is good for Jacksonville. The Armada have help give youth soccer in our area huge boost and soccer is the fastest growing sport in America. Jacksonville needs to continue to be part of it.

8. A good year for Jacksonville-based companies. We are fortunate to have so many large companies call Jacksonville "home". Whether its CSX, Stein Mart, Web.com, Southeastern Grocers (Winn Dixie), or Fanatics, success by our home-grown companies is good for all of us. We hope 2017 is a banner year for them and other companies that have a big footprint locally.

9. More good jobs come to the First Coast. 2016 was a pretty good year for job growth on the First Coast. With a new Amazon distribution center set to open on the Northside (about 1,500 jobs) and another on the Westside (about 1,200 jobs), 2017 is already promising to be a good year. Lets hope more companies, big and small, decide to grow and/or relocate here and that everyone who wants a job can find meaningful work.

10. A healthy and happy year to all of you. Thank you for being part of our First Coast News family in 2016. We hope you will continue to join us on-air and online as we cover the most important stories of 2017.

The author, Neal Bennett, is the digital director at First Coast News. He oversees firstcoastnews.com, our social media pages, and our mobile app development.