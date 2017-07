YULEE, Fla. -- Congratulations to Sydney Smith from Yulee who won $2,000,000 on a Monopoly Florida Edition Scratch-Off game!

He opted for the lump-sum payment of $1,540,000. He purchased the winning ticket at the Circle K Gas Station at 850378 U.S. Highway 17 in Yulee. He spent only $10 on the ticket, so for anyone keeping track at home, that's a $1,539,9900 return.





© 2017 WTLV-TV